BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MIY opened at $12.03 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

