BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MQT stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

