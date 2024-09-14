BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

BSTZ stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

