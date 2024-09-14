BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Up 322.2% in August

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

BUI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,890. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 200,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 148,520 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.