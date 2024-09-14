BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Up 322.2% in August

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
BUI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,890. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
