BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BHV opened at $11.54 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.08.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
