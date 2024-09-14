BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.65

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 145822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44.

Insider Activity at BluMetric Environmental

In related news, insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of BluMetric Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$260,000.00. 11.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

