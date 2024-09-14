Bokf Na Has $3.39 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.7 %

ODFL stock opened at $192.61 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

