Bokf Na Has $4.03 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

