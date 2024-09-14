Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,066 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $125.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $128.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

