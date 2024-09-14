Bokf Na Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 87.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $351.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.43.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

