Bokf Na Purchases 121 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $5,756,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.96.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $217.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.03. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

