Bokf Na Sells 142 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $379.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $385.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total value of $25,354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,841,018.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,981 shares of company stock worth $115,281,744. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

