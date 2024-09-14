Bokf Na Sells 524 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,755,000 after buying an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,798,000 after buying an additional 507,307 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,862,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after buying an additional 145,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AMH opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

