Boralex (TSE:BLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.41

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.41 and traded as high as C$33.92. Boralex shares last traded at C$33.66, with a volume of 301,136 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLX. CIBC upped their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.65 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 9.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

