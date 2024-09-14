Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $286.82

Shares of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.82 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 296.41 ($3.88). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 119,368 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Braemar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2,219.23 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total value of £37,275 ($48,744.61). In related news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £29,800 ($38,969.53). Also, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total value of £37,275 ($48,744.61). Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

