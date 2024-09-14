Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $286.82

Shares of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.82 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 296.41 ($3.88). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 119,368 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Braemar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BMS
Braemar Trading Down 0.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Braemar
In other news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total value of £37,275 ($48,744.61). In related news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £29,800 ($38,969.53). Also, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total value of £37,275 ($48,744.61). Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.
Braemar Company Profile
Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Braemar
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.