Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. 46,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,025. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

