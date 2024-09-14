Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. 46,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,025. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.