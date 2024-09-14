BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.32.

BTSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

