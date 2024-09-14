Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $211.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

