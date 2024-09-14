Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price at $38.33

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

