Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) PT at $39.31

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ GH opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.11. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company's worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

