Brokerages Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target at $173.21

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $398.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

