Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT at $16.06

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.06.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sage Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ SAGE opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $478.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $28.26.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sage Therapeutics
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.