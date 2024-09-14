Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Down 0.3 %

LON BRK opened at GBX 1,850 ($24.19) on Friday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,425.90 ($18.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.12). The stock has a market cap of £295.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4,794.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,991.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,918.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

