Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Burberry Group Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS BURBY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.80. 277,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

