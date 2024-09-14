Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 98,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

BurTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

