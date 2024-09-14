CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $463.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,946,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,872 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 25.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI stock opened at $476.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $489.18.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

