Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Caleres also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of CAL stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. Caleres has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

