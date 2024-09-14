Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.40

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 6620897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.98.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3930435 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,550 shares of company stock worth $76,994. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

