Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $17.16 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.14 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $171,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

