Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

