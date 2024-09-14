Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.27

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.27 and traded as low as $6.14. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

