Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Target Price to $12.50

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a PE ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 0.49. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,961,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 334,195 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

