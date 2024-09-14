Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$181.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$181.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$174.93.

Shares of CNR opened at C$161.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$167.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

