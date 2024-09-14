CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Trading 10.8% Higher

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 75,888,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 140,556,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.19.

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

