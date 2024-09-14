Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.64

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and traded as high as $42.97. Capgemini shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 120,218 shares changing hands.

Capgemini Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

