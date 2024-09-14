CAR Group Limited (CSXXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on October 28th

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share on Monday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

CAR Group Stock Performance

CAR Group stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. CAR Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.

Get CAR Group alerts:

About CAR Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.