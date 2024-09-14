CAR Group Limited (CSXXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on October 28th

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share on Monday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
CAR Group Stock Performance
CAR Group stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. CAR Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.
About CAR Group
