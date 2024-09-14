CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Shares Down 18.1%

Shares of CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) dropped 18.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 10,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 681% from the average daily volume of 1,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
CareRx Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.
About CareRx
CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.
