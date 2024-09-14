Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

CABGY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 63,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

