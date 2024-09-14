Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $76.51 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

