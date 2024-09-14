Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 1.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,487,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.