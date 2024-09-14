Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.50

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.50 and traded as high as C$9.56. Cascades shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 241,131 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.08.

Cascades Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$961.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2904149 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Cascades news, Director Hugues Simon acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

