Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Trading Down 9.1%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 320,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Castillo Copper Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.30.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

