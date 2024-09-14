Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.31.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $345.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.70 and a 200 day moving average of $343.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

