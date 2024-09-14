Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) CAO Paul Bigbee Sells 88 Shares

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at $433,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $427.53 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $435.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.88.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVCO

About Cavco Industries

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.