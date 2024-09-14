Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) CAO Paul Bigbee Sells 88 Shares

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at $433,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $427.53 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $435.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.88.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
