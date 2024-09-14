CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Down 0.1%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.21 and last traded at $59.60. Approximately 121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL Industries
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.