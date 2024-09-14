CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Down 0.1%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.21 and last traded at $59.60. Approximately 121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01.

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.