CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in August

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance
CDTi Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
