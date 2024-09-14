CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in August

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance

CDTi Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

See Also

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

