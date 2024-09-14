CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0306 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $24.67 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009539 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,373.28 or 0.99998928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013603 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02931221 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,824,668.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

