Celer Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.14 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $91.08 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

