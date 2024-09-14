Celo Dollar Trading Down 0% This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $35.52 million and $2.39 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,554,166 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (cUSD) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, providing stability and usability within the Celo blockchain ecosystem. It functions as a reliable medium of exchange and a tool for decentralized financial applications, especially beneficial in regions with volatile local currencies. The Celo Foundation, with a team skilled in technology, finance, and social initiatives, spearheads the project, focusing on financial inclusivity and leveraging blockchain for social good.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

