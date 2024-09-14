Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the August 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Chariot Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OIGLF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. Chariot has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

